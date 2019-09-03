Comparing of TSR Inc. (TSRI) and Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Both TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) and Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) are each other’s competitor in the Business Software & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR Inc. 5 0.12 N/A -0.30 0.00 Iron Mountain Incorporated 32 2.17 N/A 1.26 23.43

Demonstrates TSR Inc. and Iron Mountain Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of TSR Inc. and Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR Inc. 0.00% -7.4% -4.5% Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.00% 18.2% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

TSR Inc. has a beta of 1.2 and its 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 0.62 beta which is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TSR Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Iron Mountain Incorporated are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. TSR Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for TSR Inc. and Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iron Mountain Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Iron Mountain Incorporated has an average target price of $29, with potential downside of -10.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TSR Inc. and Iron Mountain Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 90.1%. TSR Inc.’s share held by insiders are 56.44%. Competitively, 1% are Iron Mountain Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TSR Inc. 0% -7.55% -11.87% -24.39% -16.88% -2.58% Iron Mountain Incorporated -2.84% -4.26% -7.98% -20.17% -15.75% -9.26%

For the past year TSR Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Iron Mountain Incorporated beats TSR Inc.

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business segments. The company provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services. It is also involved in the storage and rotation of backup computer media operations, including server and computer backup services; digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets; and storage, safeguarding, and electronic or physical delivery of physical media; and data center and fine art storage businesses. In addition, the company undertakes recurring project works that comprise on-site removal of aged patient files and related computerized file indexing; provides healthcare information services, which consists of medical record copying and delivery, temporary staffing, contract coding, facilities management, and imaging; conducts records inventories, packing records into cartons or other containers, and creating computerized indices of files and individual documents; and manages active records programs. It serves commercial, legal, financial, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, energy, business services, entertainment, and government organizations. Iron Mountain Incorporated was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.