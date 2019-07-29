Comparing of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP-PE) and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

As Shipping businesses, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE) and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 22 0.51 N/A -1.53 0.00 Global Ship Lease Inc. 7 0.43 N/A -5.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Global Ship Lease Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Global Ship Lease Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -5.9%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Global Ship Lease Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Global Ship Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Global Ship Lease Inc. has an average target price of $9, with potential upside of 15.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares and 4.6% of Global Ship Lease Inc. shares. Comparatively, Global Ship Lease Inc. has 79% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Global Ship Lease Inc. 5.44% 18.14% 1.88% -20.79% -45.04% 30.31%

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited beats Global Ship Lease Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.