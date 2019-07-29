Comparing of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP-PE) and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

As Shipping businesses, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PE) and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|22
|0.51
|N/A
|-1.53
|0.00
|Global Ship Lease Inc.
|7
|0.43
|N/A
|-5.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Global Ship Lease Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Global Ship Lease Inc.
|0.00%
|-17.6%
|-5.9%
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Global Ship Lease Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Global Ship Lease Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Global Ship Lease Inc. has an average target price of $9, with potential upside of 15.98%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares and 4.6% of Global Ship Lease Inc. shares. Comparatively, Global Ship Lease Inc. has 79% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Global Ship Lease Inc.
|5.44%
|18.14%
|1.88%
|-20.79%
|-45.04%
|30.31%
Summary
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited beats Global Ship Lease Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
