Comparing of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) and Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Both Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) and Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 3 0.48 N/A -1.52 0.00 Diamond S Shipping Inc. 12 1.29 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Diamond S Shipping Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% -8.7% -4% Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited and Diamond S Shipping Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Diamond S Shipping Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s consensus price target is $19.67, while its potential upside is 66.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.9% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.3% of Diamond S Shipping Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 33.3% of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Diamond S Shipping Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited -10.29% -7.01% -3.48% -5.28% -13.6% 14.66% Diamond S Shipping Inc. -3.63% -10.89% -9.13% 0% 0% 9.03%

For the past year Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has stronger performance than Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Diamond S Shipping Inc. beats Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services to national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 5, 2017, it operated a fleet of 62 double-hull vessels, including 57 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a strategic partnership with Statoil for the crude oil tanker newbuildings. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.