Comparing of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) and Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY 8 4.39 N/A 0.63 12.18 Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 40 2.66 N/A 3.28 12.02

Table 1 demonstrates TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Salisbury Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than TrustCo Bank Corp NY. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Salisbury Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0.00% 12.6% 1.2% Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s current beta is 1.1 and it happens to be 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s 45.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares and 9% of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. shares. 1.9% are TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Salisbury Bancorp Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrustCo Bank Corp NY -2.65% -3.02% -4.7% -1.78% -10.35% 12.39% Salisbury Bancorp Inc. -0.45% -7.46% -6.9% -8.09% -13.55% 8.96%

For the past year TrustCo Bank Corp NY was more bullish than Salisbury Bancorp Inc.

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats Salisbury Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 145 offices and 157 automatic teller machines in New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Florida. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 13 banking offices and 9 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess and Orange Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts, as well as through its main office located in Lakeville, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.