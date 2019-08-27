Comparing of Truett-Hurst Inc. (THST) and Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B)

Truett-Hurst Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST) and Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Beverages – Wineries & Distillers. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truett-Hurst Inc. 2 0.86 N/A 0.60 2.14 Brown-Forman Corporation 53 8.37 N/A 1.49 36.88

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Truett-Hurst Inc. and Brown-Forman Corporation. Brown-Forman Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Truett-Hurst Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Truett-Hurst Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Truett-Hurst Inc. and Brown-Forman Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truett-Hurst Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brown-Forman Corporation 0.00% 55.6% 16.3%

Risk & Volatility

Truett-Hurst Inc. has a beta of 0.43 and its 57.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Brown-Forman Corporation’s 0.7 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Truett-Hurst Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, Brown-Forman Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Truett-Hurst Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Brown-Forman Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Truett-Hurst Inc. and Brown-Forman Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Truett-Hurst Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brown-Forman Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Brown-Forman Corporation’s potential upside is 10.79% and its average target price is $65.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.5% of Truett-Hurst Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.7% of Brown-Forman Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.58% of Truett-Hurst Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Brown-Forman Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Truett-Hurst Inc. -9.7% -5.19% -11.72% -41.28% -18.38% -33.68% Brown-Forman Corporation -1.03% -2.39% 5.1% 17.79% 3.94% 15.2%

For the past year Truett-Hurst Inc. has -33.68% weaker performance while Brown-Forman Corporation has 15.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Brown-Forman Corporation beats Truett-Hurst Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Truett-Hurst, Inc., together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct to Consumer segments. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Healdsburg Ranches, Colby Red, Bradford Mountain, and Dearly Beloved brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites. Truett-Hurst, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Healdsburg, California.