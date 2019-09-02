Comparing of Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) and Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) and Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO), both competing one another are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Group Inc. 22 0.32 N/A -6.43 0.00 Astronics Corporation 35 1.10 N/A 3.74 9.85

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Triumph Group Inc. and Astronics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Triumph Group Inc. and Astronics Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Group Inc. 0.00% 97.9% -9.9% Astronics Corporation 0.00% 30.9% 15.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.72 beta means Triumph Group Inc.’s volatility is 172.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Astronics Corporation is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Triumph Group Inc. are 1.3 and 0.8. Competitively, Astronics Corporation has 2.4 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Astronics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Triumph Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Triumph Group Inc. and Astronics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Astronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Triumph Group Inc. is $20, with potential downside of -3.75%. Meanwhile, Astronics Corporation’s consensus price target is $42, while its potential upside is 52.67%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Astronics Corporation is looking more favorable than Triumph Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Triumph Group Inc. and Astronics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 86.1%. 1.2% are Triumph Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Astronics Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Triumph Group Inc. 7.35% 5.58% 6.04% 39.17% 19.36% 110.7% Astronics Corporation -3.71% -11.99% 10.7% 19.8% 10.98% 20.99%

For the past year Triumph Group Inc. has stronger performance than Astronics Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Astronics Corporation beats Triumph Group Inc.

Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aero structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, Precision Components, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers, as well as offers processing services. The company also offers aircraft wings, flight control surfaces, composite and metal bonding, helicopter cabins, engine nacelles, precision machined parts, stretch-formed leading edges and fuselage skins, empennages, wing spars and stringers, acoustic and thermal insulation systems, and composite ducts and floor panels. In addition, it offers product support services, including component maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as postproduction supply chain services for air cycle machines, blades and vanes, APUs, cabin panes, shades, light lenses and other components, speed drives, combustors, engine and airframe accessories, stators, transition ducts, integrated drive generators, sidewalls, light assemblies, remote sensors, overhead bins, thrust reversers, and fuel bladder cells. The company serves the aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business, and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers. Triumph Group, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; and system certification and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and airport operators. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automatic test systems, subsystems, and instruments that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications, and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for consumer electronics and military products. The company also provides and engineering, design, and certification solutions for commercial aircraft, specializing in connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and electrical power systems. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.