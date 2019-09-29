Comparing of Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK) and Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Triumph Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) and Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC), both competing one another are Regional – Southwest Banks companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Bancorp Inc. 31 1.19 23.80M 2.04 15.27 Great Southern Bancorp Inc. 57 4.08 N/A 5.29 11.33

Table 1 highlights Triumph Bancorp Inc. and Great Southern Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Great Southern Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Triumph Bancorp Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Triumph Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Great Southern Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Bancorp Inc. 77,956,108.75% 8.6% 1.2% Great Southern Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Triumph Bancorp Inc. has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Great Southern Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 1.05 which is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.1% of Triumph Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.7% of Great Southern Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% are Triumph Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Great Southern Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Triumph Bancorp Inc. -1.33% 5.94% 0.68% 1.73% -17.87% 5.08% Great Southern Bancorp Inc. 1.04% -0.86% 3.74% 15.05% 3.08% 32.12%

For the past year Triumph Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Great Southern Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Triumph Bancorp Inc.