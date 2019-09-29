Comparing of Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK) and Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Triumph Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) and Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC), both competing one another are Regional – Southwest Banks companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Triumph Bancorp Inc.
|31
|1.19
|23.80M
|2.04
|15.27
|Great Southern Bancorp Inc.
|57
|4.08
|N/A
|5.29
|11.33
Table 1 highlights Triumph Bancorp Inc. and Great Southern Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Great Southern Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Triumph Bancorp Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Triumph Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Great Southern Bancorp Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Triumph Bancorp Inc.
|77,956,108.75%
|8.6%
|1.2%
|Great Southern Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|12.9%
|1.4%
Risk and Volatility
Triumph Bancorp Inc. has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Great Southern Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 1.05 which is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 81.1% of Triumph Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.7% of Great Southern Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% are Triumph Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Great Southern Bancorp Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Triumph Bancorp Inc.
|-1.33%
|5.94%
|0.68%
|1.73%
|-17.87%
|5.08%
|Great Southern Bancorp Inc.
|1.04%
|-0.86%
|3.74%
|15.05%
|3.08%
|32.12%
For the past year Triumph Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Great Southern Bancorp Inc.
Summary
Great Southern Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Triumph Bancorp Inc.
