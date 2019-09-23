Comparing of Triton International Limited (TRTN) and GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX)

As Rental & Leasing Services companies, Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) and GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triton International Limited 32 1.77 N/A 4.52 7.33 GATX Corporation 76 2.04 N/A 5.06 15.19

In table 1 we can see Triton International Limited and GATX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. GATX Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Triton International Limited. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Triton International Limited’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than GATX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triton International Limited 0.00% 15.6% 3.3% GATX Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 2.7%

Risk and Volatility

Triton International Limited is 122.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.22. From a competition point of view, GATX Corporation has a 1.51 beta which is 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Triton International Limited and GATX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 62.3% and 0% respectively. Triton International Limited’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, 1.6% are GATX Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Triton International Limited -3.47% -0.48% 3.18% -9.05% -0.81% 6.47% GATX Corporation -1.25% -2.67% -0.17% -0.3% -5.57% 8.54%

For the past year Triton International Limited has weaker performance than GATX Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors GATX Corporation beats Triton International Limited.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight containers, refrigerated containers, special containers, tank containers, and chassis, as well as manages containers owned by third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its total fleet consisted of 3,098,198 containers and chassis representing 5,085,344 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company also purchases containers from shipping line customers and other sellers, and resells these containers to container retailers and users for storage and one-way shipments. It operates in Asia, Europe, North America/South America, Bermuda, and internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotive. This segment also offers services, including interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repairs to car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance work, wheelset replacements, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling. The Rail International segment leases railcars, as well as offers repair, regulatory compliance, and modernization work for railcars. The ASC segment operates a fleet of vessels that provide waterborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, such as iron ore, coal, limestone aggregates, and metallurgical limestone for the steel makers, automobile manufacturing, electricity generation, and non-residential construction markets. The Portfolio Management segment is involved in leasing, marine, and asset remarketing operations, as well as manages portfolios of assets for third parties. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 148,941 railcars; 660 locomotives; 17 vessels; and 18,500 boxcars. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.