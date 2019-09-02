Comparing of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.6% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0.00% -14.10% -3.50% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Place Holdings Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.34 2.65

The potential upside of the competitors is 30.06%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Trinity Place Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. is 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.17. Competitively, Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Trinity Place Holdings Inc.