Comparing of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) and Its Peers

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has 56.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its competitors. 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-14.10%
|-3.50%
|Industry Average
|6.58%
|9.71%
|2.68%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|N/A
|4
|0.00
|Industry Average
|40.79M
|620.19M
|99.08
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.42
|1.77
|2.63
As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 21.29%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|3.7%
|8.53%
|4.74%
|-3.23%
|-34.38%
|-3.23%
|Industry Average
|2.20%
|5.10%
|9.30%
|13.44%
|16.20%
|20.17%
For the past year Trinity Place Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.
Risk & Volatility
Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.17 and its 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s competitors are 28.10% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.
Dividends
Trinity Place Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
