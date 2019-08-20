Comparing of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) and Its Peers

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has 56.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its competitors. 4.4% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0.00% -14.10% -3.50% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Place Holdings Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.77 2.63

As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 21.29%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Trinity Place Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Risk & Volatility

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.17 and its 83.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s competitors are 28.10% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Dividends

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.