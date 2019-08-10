Comparing of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|4
|32.16
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
|Brandywine Realty Trust
|15
|4.71
|N/A
|0.50
|29.50
Table 1 highlights Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-14.1%
|-3.5%
|Brandywine Realty Trust
|0.00%
|7.6%
|3.4%
Volatility and Risk
Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.17 and its 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Brandywine Realty Trust has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Brandywine Realty Trust
|1
|1
|1
|2.33
Competitively the average target price of Brandywine Realty Trust is $17.17, which is potential 17.20% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust are owned by institutional investors at 56.6% and 0% respectively. 4.4% are Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Brandywine Realty Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
|3.7%
|8.53%
|4.74%
|-3.23%
|-34.38%
|-3.23%
|Brandywine Realty Trust
|-0.14%
|2.36%
|-3.66%
|-3.02%
|-8.27%
|14.61%
For the past year Trinity Place Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Brandywine Realty Trust had bullish trend.
Summary
Brandywine Realty Trust beats on 7 of the 8 factors Trinity Place Holdings Inc.
Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
