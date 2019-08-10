Comparing of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 32.16 N/A -0.27 0.00 Brandywine Realty Trust 15 4.71 N/A 0.50 29.50

Table 1 highlights Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.5% Brandywine Realty Trust 0.00% 7.6% 3.4%

Volatility and Risk

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.17 and its 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Brandywine Realty Trust has a 0.92 beta which is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brandywine Realty Trust 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively the average target price of Brandywine Realty Trust is $17.17, which is potential 17.20% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trinity Place Holdings Inc. and Brandywine Realty Trust are owned by institutional investors at 56.6% and 0% respectively. 4.4% are Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Brandywine Realty Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23% Brandywine Realty Trust -0.14% 2.36% -3.66% -3.02% -8.27% 14.61%

For the past year Trinity Place Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Brandywine Realty Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats on 7 of the 8 factors Trinity Place Holdings Inc.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.