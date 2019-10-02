Comparing of Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) and Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR)

Both Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Estre Ambiental Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTR) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 31.92M 0.10 102.88 Estre Ambiental Inc. 1 0.00 7.92M -3.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Trinity Merger Corp. and Estre Ambiental Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Trinity Merger Corp. and Estre Ambiental Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Estre Ambiental Inc. 1,208,975,728.90% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Trinity Merger Corp. are 592.8 and 592.8 respectively. Its competitor Estre Ambiental Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Trinity Merger Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Estre Ambiental Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.1% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares and 55.3% of Estre Ambiental Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.47% 0.94% 3.98% 5.42% 0% 3.68% Estre Ambiental Inc. -8.85% -10.38% -39.23% -54.19% -90.98% -41.94%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. has 3.68% stronger performance while Estre Ambiental Inc. has -41.94% weaker performance.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats Estre Ambiental Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Estre Ambiental, Inc. provides waste-related and environmental services for municipal, commercial, and industrial customers in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Collection & Cleaning Services, Landfill, Oil & Gas, and Value Recovery. The Collection & Cleaning Services segment is involved in the industrial collection from large business generators, as well as local household collection. Its collection services are supported by a fleet of 983 vehicles. This segment also engages in the transportation and temporary storage for environmental liability emergencies and industrial accidents, as well as in the preparation of waste for final disposal. The Landfills segment owns and operates a portfolio of landfills for the final disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. It offers various services comprising ground sealing, drainage and treatment of percolated liquid, rainwater catchment, and soil treatment with hydrocarbons. The Oil & Gas segment is involved in the provision of remediation and cleaning services in various sites and transfers the contaminated soil to its biopile facilities located in the PaulÃ­nia and Curitiba landfills; and cleaning of storage tanks. The Value Recovery segment is involved in the provision of energy recycling services; and dismantlement and mischaracterization of electrical-electronic products. The company also engages in the collection and burning of landfill biogas, and electricity generation businesses. In addition, it offers environmental consulting, laboratory analysis, and energy use services. Estre Ambiental, Inc. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.