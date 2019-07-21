Comparing of Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) are two firms in the Railroads that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Industries Inc. 22 0.99 N/A 0.81 25.93 Kansas City Southern 115 4.46 N/A 5.55 21.59

Demonstrates Trinity Industries Inc. and Kansas City Southern earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Kansas City Southern appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Industries Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Trinity Industries Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Kansas City Southern, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kansas City Southern 0.00% 12.3% 6.2%

Volatility & Risk

Trinity Industries Inc.’s 2.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 101.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Kansas City Southern has beta of 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Trinity Industries Inc. and Kansas City Southern Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Industries Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Kansas City Southern 0 1 4 2.80

Trinity Industries Inc.’s average target price is $29.5, while its potential upside is 49.90%. Competitively Kansas City Southern has a consensus target price of $133.6, with potential upside of 8.24%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Trinity Industries Inc. is looking more favorable than Kansas City Southern.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trinity Industries Inc. and Kansas City Southern are owned by institutional investors at 92.6% and 87.2% respectively. Insiders owned 1.6% of Trinity Industries Inc. shares. Comparatively, Kansas City Southern has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Industries Inc. -2.09% -9.14% -15.78% -2.23% -16.01% 2.38% Kansas City Southern -1.39% 1.8% 14.82% 16.9% 10.04% 25.44%

For the past year Trinity Industries Inc. has weaker performance than Kansas City Southern

Summary

Kansas City Southern beats on 10 of the 12 factors Trinity Industries Inc.

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and tank cars, as well as railcar maintenance services. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of various products. The companyÂ’s Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases tank and freight railcars to industrial shippers and railroads; and provides management, maintenance, and administrative services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a fleet of 85,110 owned or leased railcars. Its Construction Products Group segment offers highway products, such as guardrail, crash cushions, and other barriers; aggregates, including expanded shale and clay, crushed stone, sand and gravel, asphalt rock, and other products, as well as other steel products for infrastructure-related projects; and trench shields and shoring products for the construction industry. This segment offers aggregates to concrete producers; commercial, residential, and highway contractors; manufacturers of masonry products; and state and local municipalities. The companyÂ’s Energy Equipment Group segment manufactures structural wind towers; utility steel structures for electricity transmission and distribution; storage and distribution containers; cryogenic tanks; and tank heads for pressure and non-pressure vessels. Its Inland Barge Group segment provides deck barges, and open or covered hopper barges to transport grain, coal, and aggregates; and tank barges to transport chemicals and various petroleum products, as well as fiberglass reinforced lift covers for grain barges. Trinity Industries, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation services. The company operates north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and various ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It also operates direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas serving MexicoÂ’s industrial cities and three of its seaports; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas. In addition, the company owns the northern half of the rail bridge at Laredo, Texas. Its coordinated rail network includes approximately 6,600 route miles extending from the Midwest and Southeast portions of the United States south into Mexico and connects with other Class I railroads. The company serves the chemical and petroleum, industrial and consumer products, agriculture and minerals, energy, intermodal, and automotive markets. Kansas City Southern was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.