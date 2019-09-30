Comparing of TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) and TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Since TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) and TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group Inc. 66 0.92 40.27M 2.79 26.41 TTEC Holdings Inc. 47 2.63 14.44M 1.08 43.40

In table 1 we can see TriNet Group Inc. and TTEC Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TTEC Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than TriNet Group Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. TriNet Group Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than TTEC Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has TriNet Group Inc. and TTEC Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group Inc. 61,219,215.57% 48.2% 8.2% TTEC Holdings Inc. 30,444,866.12% 14.9% 4.7%

Volatility & Risk

TriNet Group Inc. has a 1.88 beta, while its volatility is 88.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, TTEC Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

TriNet Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TTEC Holdings Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. TTEC Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TriNet Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TriNet Group Inc. and TTEC Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 27.4% respectively. About 1.7% of TriNet Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of TTEC Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriNet Group Inc. 1.6% 7.12% 15.41% 61.41% 29.61% 75.3% TTEC Holdings Inc. -1.61% 1.76% 30.3% 42.14% 47.55% 64.23%

For the past year TriNet Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TTEC Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors TriNet Group Inc. beats TTEC Holdings Inc.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.