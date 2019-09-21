Comparing of TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) and Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) and Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group Inc. 65 1.25 N/A 2.79 26.41 Insperity Inc. 116 1.00 N/A 3.89 27.35

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Insperity Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to TriNet Group Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. TriNet Group Inc. is currently more affordable than Insperity Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of TriNet Group Inc. and Insperity Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 48.2% 8.2% Insperity Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

TriNet Group Inc. has a 1.88 beta, while its volatility is 88.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Insperity Inc. has a 1.04 beta which is 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TriNet Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Insperity Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.2% of TriNet Group Inc. shares and 84.2% of Insperity Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.7% of TriNet Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.5% are Insperity Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriNet Group Inc. 1.6% 7.12% 15.41% 61.41% 29.61% 75.3% Insperity Inc. -24.73% -14.39% -10.27% 0.89% 11.36% 13.91%

For the past year TriNet Group Inc. was more bullish than Insperity Inc.

Summary

Insperity Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors TriNet Group Inc.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, Insperity, Inc. offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, financial and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.