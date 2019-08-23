Comparing of TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) and Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) and Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group Inc. 64 1.25 N/A 2.79 26.41 Blink Charging Co. 3 24.42 N/A 1.30 2.33

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TriNet Group Inc. and Blink Charging Co. Blink Charging Co. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than TriNet Group Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. TriNet Group Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TriNet Group Inc. and Blink Charging Co.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 48.2% 8.2% Blink Charging Co. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

TriNet Group Inc. has a beta of 1.88 and its 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Blink Charging Co. on the other hand, has 3.43 beta which makes it 243.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TriNet Group Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Blink Charging Co. is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Blink Charging Co. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TriNet Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TriNet Group Inc. and Blink Charging Co. are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 13.2% respectively. TriNet Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 41.65% of Blink Charging Co.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriNet Group Inc. 1.6% 7.12% 15.41% 61.41% 29.61% 75.3% Blink Charging Co. 14.29% 16.03% -1.3% 28.27% 4.11% 76.74%

For the past year TriNet Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Blink Charging Co.

Summary

TriNet Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Blink Charging Co.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, site recommendations, and maintenance services. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condo, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and reseller partners. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 13,346 charging stations. The company was formerly known as Car Charging Group, Inc. and changed its name to Blink Charging Co. in August 2017. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.