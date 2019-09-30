Comparing of TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI)

Since TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group Inc. 66 0.92 40.27M 2.79 26.41 Asta Funding Inc. 7 0.00 1.87M 1.44 5.08

Table 1 highlights TriNet Group Inc. and Asta Funding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Asta Funding Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than TriNet Group Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. TriNet Group Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Asta Funding Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group Inc. 61,219,215.57% 48.2% 8.2% Asta Funding Inc. 25,546,448.09% 10.4% 10.1%

Risk and Volatility

TriNet Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 88.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.88 beta. Competitively, Asta Funding Inc.’s beta is -0.41 which is 141.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.2% of TriNet Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.6% of Asta Funding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. TriNet Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, Asta Funding Inc. has 57.64% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriNet Group Inc. 1.6% 7.12% 15.41% 61.41% 29.61% 75.3% Asta Funding Inc. -2.27% 5.92% 55.6% 71.66% 100.82% 72.07%

For the past year TriNet Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Asta Funding Inc.

Summary

TriNet Group Inc. beats on 13 of the 13 factors Asta Funding Inc.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.