Comparing of Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE) and Its Peers

We are comparing Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Trine Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Trine Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Trine Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Trine Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Trine Acquisition Corp. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.75
|2.53
The potential upside of the rivals is -41.48%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trine Acquisition Corp. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.51%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.06%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year Trine Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Trine Acquisition Corp.’s competitors.
Dividends
Trine Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Trine Acquisition Corp.’s competitors beat Trine Acquisition Corp.
