Comparing of Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE) and Its Peers

We are comparing Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Trine Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Trine Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Trine Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Trine Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Trine Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Trine Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trine Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.53

The potential upside of the rivals is -41.48%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trine Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.51% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.06% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Trine Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Trine Acquisition Corp.’s competitors.

Dividends

Trine Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Trine Acquisition Corp.’s competitors beat Trine Acquisition Corp.