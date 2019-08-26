Comparing of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) and Its Peers

We are comparing Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trilogy Metals Inc. has 57.75% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its peers. 15.6% of Trilogy Metals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.75% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Trilogy Metals Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Trilogy Metals Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Trilogy Metals Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Trilogy Metals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trilogy Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.57 2.49

As a group, Industrial Metals & Minerals companies have a potential upside of 109.27%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trilogy Metals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trilogy Metals Inc. 6.47% -29.61% -11.2% 2.39% 10.88% 23.7% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Trilogy Metals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Trilogy Metals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Trilogy Metals Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.