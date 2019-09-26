Comparing of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) and China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR)

We are comparing Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) and China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trilogy Metals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00 China Natural Resources Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trilogy Metals Inc. and China Natural Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) and China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% China Natural Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.75% of Trilogy Metals Inc. shares and 0.2% of China Natural Resources Inc. shares. Trilogy Metals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 15.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 72.4% of China Natural Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trilogy Metals Inc. 6.47% -29.61% -11.2% 2.39% 10.88% 23.7% China Natural Resources Inc. -1.33% -10.31% -15.36% -13.45% -33.33% -12.45%

For the past year Trilogy Metals Inc. had bullish trend while China Natural Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.