Comparing of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 21 11.80 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Veracyte Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $2.5, while its potential upside is 629.29%. Meanwhile, Veracyte Inc.’s average price target is $23, while its potential downside is -20.00%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Veracyte Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.67% and 85.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62% Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has -64.62% weaker performance while Veracyte Inc. has 95.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.