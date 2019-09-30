Comparing of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

This is a contrast between Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 21.61M -2.55 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 19 0.83 20.58M -1.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 6,483,648,364.84% 0% 0% Homology Medicines Inc. 108,258,811.15% -34.8% -27.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Homology Medicines Inc. is $30, which is potential 66.11% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.67% and 81.8%. Insiders owned 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.