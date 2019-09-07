Comparing of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Both Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.69 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 540.86% upside potential and a consensus target price of $2.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Trillium Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.