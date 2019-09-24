Comparing of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|72.27
Demonstrates Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 0%. On the other hand, insiders held about 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0%
|0.59%
|1.9%
|6.15%
|0%
|3.77%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Twelve Seas Investment Company.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.