Comparing of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.27

Demonstrates Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 0%. On the other hand, insiders held about 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Trident Acquisitions Corp.