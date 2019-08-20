Comparing of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)

Both Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 AGBA Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Trident Acquisitions Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Trident Acquisitions Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trident Acquisitions Corp. Its rival AGBA Acquisition Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trident Acquisitions Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors at 52.8% and 8% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73% AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.02% 0.22% 0% 0% 0% 0.42%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than AGBA Acquisition Limited.

Summary

Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats AGBA Acquisition Limited on 2 of the 3 factors.