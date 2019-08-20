Comparing of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDACU) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)

Both Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Trident Acquisitions Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Trident Acquisitions Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trident Acquisitions Corp. Its rival AGBA Acquisition Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Trident Acquisitions Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors at 52.8% and 8% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.02%
|0.22%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.42%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than AGBA Acquisition Limited.
Summary
Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats AGBA Acquisition Limited on 2 of the 3 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.