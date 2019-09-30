Comparing of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|GigCapital2 Inc
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Trident Acquisitions Corp. and GigCapital2 Inc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.88% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.48%
|0.87%
|2.56%
|5.91%
|0%
|4.31%
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.24%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than GigCapital2 Inc.
Summary
Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors GigCapital2 Inc.
