Comparing of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 GigCapital2 Inc 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GigCapital2 Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trident Acquisitions Corp. and GigCapital2 Inc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.88% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31% GigCapital2 Inc 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.24%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than GigCapital2 Inc.

Summary

Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors GigCapital2 Inc.