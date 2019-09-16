Comparing of Tricida Inc. (TCDA) and Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

We are contrasting Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) and Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricida Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Catalent Inc. 49 2.98 N/A 0.99 56.83

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tricida Inc. and Catalent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricida Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -59.9% Catalent Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tricida Inc. are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, Catalent Inc. has 2.2 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tricida Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catalent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Tricida Inc. and Catalent Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricida Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Catalent Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Catalent Inc.’s potential upside is 11.78% and its average price target is $57.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84% of Tricida Inc. shares and 0% of Catalent Inc. shares. Tricida Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Catalent Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tricida Inc. -2.8% -25.25% -2.44% 52.69% 36.15% 33.84% Catalent Inc. 1.93% 3.25% 28.12% 54.68% 36.61% 81.17%

For the past year Tricida Inc. has weaker performance than Catalent Inc.

Summary

Catalent Inc. beats Tricida Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Tricida, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics to address renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that is in Phase III clinical trials used to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics. Its principal softgel technologies include traditional softgel capsules, as well as Vegicaps and OptiShell capsules. The Drug Delivery Solutions segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription, and consumer and animal health products using OptiMelt, OptiPact, OptiForm, and Zydis, as well as other proprietary and conventional drug delivery technologies, such as prefilled syringes; manufactures blow-fill seal unit dose consisting of ADVASEPT technology; develops biologic cell line, such as GPEx and SMARTag technologies; provides biologics; and offers analytical and bioanalytical development, and testing services. This segment also provides analytical chemical, and cell-based testing and scientific; stability testing; respiratory products formulation and manufacturing; micronization and particle engineering; regulatory consulting; and bioanalytical testing services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials; FastChain demand-led clinical supply services; clinical e-solutions and informatics; and comparator sourcing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.