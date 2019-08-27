Comparing of Tribune Media Company (TRCO) and Its Peers

Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) is a company in the Broadcasting – TV industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.59% of Tribune Media Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.34% of all Broadcasting – TV’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Tribune Media Company has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.85% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tribune Media Company and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tribune Media Company 0.00% 11.00% 4.70% Industry Average 162.37% 20.33% 4.79%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Tribune Media Company and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tribune Media Company N/A 46 11.39 Industry Average 137.69M 84.80M 38.72

Tribune Media Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Tribune Media Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tribune Media Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.38 2.87

As a group, Broadcasting – TV companies have a potential upside of 72.32%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tribune Media Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tribune Media Company 0.15% 0.48% 0.54% 1.31% 38.34% 2.4% Industry Average 2.99% 6.27% 7.06% 21.82% 29.41% 31.13%

For the past year Tribune Media Company was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Tribune Media Company has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Tribune Media Company’s peers Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.09 Quick Ratio. Tribune Media Company has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tribune Media Company’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.63 shows that Tribune Media Company is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Tribune Media Company’s peers have beta of 1.27 which is 27.27% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Tribune Media Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tribune Media Company’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Tribune Media Company.

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network. The company also operates Antenna TV and THIS TV, a digital multicast networks; Tribune Studios, a development and production studio; Screener, an entertainment Website; and WGN 720 AM, a radio station in Chicago. It owns and operates 42 local television stations. The company was formerly known as Tribune Company and changed its name to Tribune Media Company in July 2014. Tribune Media Company was founded in 1847 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.