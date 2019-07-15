Comparing of TRI Pointe Group Inc. (TPH) and D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Both TRI Pointe Group Inc. (NYSE:TPH) and D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) compete on a level playing field in the Residential Construction industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRI Pointe Group Inc. 13 0.56 N/A 1.54 8.98 D.R. Horton Inc. 42 1.02 N/A 4.09 10.78

In table 1 we can see TRI Pointe Group Inc. and D.R. Horton Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. D.R. Horton Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to TRI Pointe Group Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. TRI Pointe Group Inc. is currently more affordable than D.R. Horton Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRI Pointe Group Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 5.9% D.R. Horton Inc. 0.00% 17.3% 10.9%

Volatility & Risk

TRI Pointe Group Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.34. From a competition point of view, D.R. Horton Inc. has a 1.23 beta which is 23.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for TRI Pointe Group Inc. and D.R. Horton Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TRI Pointe Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 D.R. Horton Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

TRI Pointe Group Inc.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 20.39%. Competitively D.R. Horton Inc. has an average price target of $47.86, with potential upside of 5.33%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, TRI Pointe Group Inc. is looking more favorable than D.R. Horton Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TRI Pointe Group Inc. and D.R. Horton Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.05% and 86%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of TRI Pointe Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.6% of D.R. Horton Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TRI Pointe Group Inc. 5.73% 0.07% 4.92% 16.19% -18.43% 26.72% D.R. Horton Inc. 1.9% -3.02% 9.66% 28.05% 1.24% 27.09%

For the past year TRI Pointe Group Inc. has weaker performance than D.R. Horton Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors D.R. Horton Inc. beats TRI Pointe Group Inc.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc., engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. It also builds and sells land and lots. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. In addition, it offers financial services, such as mortgage financing and title services. The company sells homes through its own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Weyerhaeuser NR Company.

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 78 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, AmericaÂ’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Regent Homes, Crown Communities, and Pacific Ridge Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes, and condominiums. It is also involved in the origination and sale of mortgages; and provision of title insurance policies, and examination and closing services. In addition, through its subsidiary, it engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of residential and mixed-use real estate communities. The company primarily serves title insurance agents, homebuyers, and homebuilding customers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.