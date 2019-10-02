Comparing of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)

Both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 1.96M -1.72 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 -1.76 9.62M -3.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 41,928,721.17% 0% 0% VIVUS Inc. 241,447,682.15% 90.4% -11.4%

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Its rival VIVUS Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 3.5 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 17.1% respectively. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance while VIVUS Inc. has 49.78% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors VIVUS Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.