Comparing of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

This is a contrast between Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 90.30 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Vical Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 36.8 and 36.8 respectively. Vical Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 33.9% respectively. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Vical Incorporated.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Vical Incorporated.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.