Comparing of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

We are contrasting Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 17.35% respectively. Competitively, 18.84% are Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -4.31% 9.59% 13.31% 14.29% 44.93% 57.48%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.