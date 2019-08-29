Comparing of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ)

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Immune Design Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Immune Design Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Immune Design Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 59.09% respectively. Insiders held roughly 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.35% are Immune Design Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.