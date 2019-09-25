Comparing of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

We will be comparing the differences between Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 237.34 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.4. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $23.2, with potential upside of 115.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 81.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.