Comparing of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.31 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a consensus target price of $18.67, with potential upside of 150.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 22% respectively. Insiders held 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.