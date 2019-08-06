Comparing of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|10
|12.31
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Competitively Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a consensus target price of $18.67, with potential upside of 150.60%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 22% respectively. Insiders held 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
