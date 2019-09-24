Comparing of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

This is a contrast between Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.46 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 highlights Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Liquidity

Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation which has a 10.9 Current Ratio and a 10.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 consensus price target and a 100.00% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.