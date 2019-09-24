Comparing of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

This is a contrast between Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.46
|N/A
|0.10
|39.39
Table 1 highlights Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
Liquidity
Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation which has a 10.9 Current Ratio and a 10.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 consensus price target and a 100.00% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 13.9% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-3.98%
|4.32%
|-8.31%
|30.41%
|-5.28%
|55.02%
For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
