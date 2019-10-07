Comparing of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Achaogen Inc. (:)

We will be contrasting the differences between Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Achaogen Inc. (:) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 1.96M -1.72 0.00 Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Achaogen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 42,112,500.54% 0% 0% Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Achaogen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 46.66%. 13.9% are Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Achaogen Inc. has 7.69% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Achaogen Inc.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.