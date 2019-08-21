Comparing of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.72
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% are Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.66%
|-17.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-23.83%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance while Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.