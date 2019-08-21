Comparing of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Both Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Trevi Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% are Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance while Acasti Pharma Inc. has 189.7% stronger performance.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.