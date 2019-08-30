Comparing of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Both Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 23.11 N/A -0.35 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trevena Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.39 beta means Trevena Inc.’s volatility is 139.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 2.56 beta and it is 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Zosano Pharma Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Trevena Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Trevena Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Trevena Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 311.62% and an $3.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, which is potential 284.62% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Trevena Inc. looks more robust than Zosano Pharma Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares and 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has stronger performance than Zosano Pharma Corporation

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.