Comparing of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 16.43 N/A -0.43 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Trevena Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Trevena Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5%

Liquidity

Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Myovant Sciences Ltd. are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Trevena Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$3.5 is Trevena Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 243.14%. Meanwhile, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s average price target is $25, while its potential upside is 197.27%. Based on the results given earlier, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than Myovant Sciences Ltd., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Trevena Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26% and 31.6%. About 0.8% of Trevena Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67%

For the past year Trevena Inc. had bullish trend while Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.