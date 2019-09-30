Comparing of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Both Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 0.00 83.20M -0.35 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A -0.02 32.33M -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Trevena Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 9,157,952,669.24% -61.5% -37.5% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,668,062,200.96% -81% -32.8%

Risk & Volatility

Trevena Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.39. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 120.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Trevena Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Trevena Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Trevena Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Trevena Inc. has a 272.34% upside potential and an average target price of $3.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Trevena Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.34% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has 120.93% stronger performance while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Trevena Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.