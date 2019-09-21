Comparing of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

We are contrasting Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 27.92 N/A -0.35 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 35.60 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Trevena Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trevena Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Volatility and Risk

Trevena Inc. has a 2.39 beta, while its volatility is 139.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Compugen Ltd.’s beta is 2.62 which is 162.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Trevena Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Compugen Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Trevena Inc. and Compugen Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Trevena Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 258.97% and an $3.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trevena Inc. and Compugen Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.2% and 24.3%. Insiders held roughly 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Trevena Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Trevena Inc. beats Compugen Ltd.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.