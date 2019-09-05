Comparing of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

We are comparing Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 24.05 N/A -0.35 0.00 argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trevena Inc. and argenx SE.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Trevena Inc. and argenx SE’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Trevena Inc. and argenx SE are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

Trevena Inc. has an average target price of $3.5, and a 316.82% upside potential. Competitively argenx SE has an average target price of $171.5, with potential upside of 29.40%. The results provided earlier shows that Trevena Inc. appears more favorable than argenx SE, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares and 55.81% of argenx SE shares. 1% are Trevena Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year Trevena Inc. has stronger performance than argenx SE

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors argenx SE.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.