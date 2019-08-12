Comparing of Trevena Inc. (TRVN) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 1 26.66 N/A -0.35 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trevena Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Volatility and Risk

Trevena Inc. has a 2.39 beta, while its volatility is 139.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s 2.06 beta is the reason why it is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Trevena Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Trevena Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Trevena Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 275.98% for Trevena Inc. with average price target of $3.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trevena Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.2% and 32.2%. Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Trevena Inc. was more bullish than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Trevena Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.