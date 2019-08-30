Comparing of Travelzoo (TZOO) and Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

As Internet Information Providers companies, Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo 15 1.23 N/A 0.43 29.19 Zillow Group Inc. 40 3.97 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Travelzoo and Zillow Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo 0.00% 30% 9.7% Zillow Group Inc. 0.00% -5.3% -4.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.01 beta means Travelzoo’s volatility is 1.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Zillow Group Inc. has beta of 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Travelzoo’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zillow Group Inc. are 4.7 and 4 respectively. Zillow Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Travelzoo.

Analyst Ratings

Travelzoo and Zillow Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 0 0 0.00 Zillow Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Zillow Group Inc.’s average target price is $42.5, while its potential upside is 25.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.1% of Travelzoo shares and 92.4% of Zillow Group Inc. shares. About 2.2% of Travelzoo’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Zillow Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Travelzoo -10.01% -15.91% -21.86% 2.03% -1.33% 27.98% Zillow Group Inc. 2.38% 5.71% 54.3% 49.49% -11.52% 58.57%

For the past year Travelzoo’s stock price has smaller growth than Zillow Group Inc.

Summary

Zillow Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Travelzoo.

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The companyÂ’s publications and products include Travelzoo Websites, such as travelzoo.com, travelzoo.ca, travelzoo.co.uk, travelzoo.de, travelzoo.es, travelzoo.fr, cn.travelzoo.com, travelzoo.co.jp, travelzoo.com.au, travelzoo.com.hk, travelzoo.com.tw, and others; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and Newsflash, e-mail alert services. It also operates SuperSearch, a pay-per-click travel search tool; the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; Fly.com, a travel search engine that enables users to find the prices on flights from various airlines and online travel agencies; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website. The company serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.