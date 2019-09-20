Comparing of TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) and The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

We will be contrasting the differences between TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) and The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelCenters of America LLC 18 0.02 N/A -0.24 0.00 The Container Store Group Inc. 7 0.23 N/A 0.33 18.46

Demonstrates TravelCenters of America LLC and The Container Store Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelCenters of America LLC 0.00% 0% 0% The Container Store Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 2.9%

Volatility & Risk

TravelCenters of America LLC’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.65 beta. Competitively, The Container Store Group Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TravelCenters of America LLC is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival The Container Store Group Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. The Container Store Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TravelCenters of America LLC.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for TravelCenters of America LLC and The Container Store Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelCenters of America LLC 0 0 0 0.00 The Container Store Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, The Container Store Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $7, while its potential upside is 62.04%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.2% of TravelCenters of America LLC shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.2% of The Container Store Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.7% of TravelCenters of America LLC’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.3% of The Container Store Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TravelCenters of America LLC -3.9% -5.48% -12.88% -33.78% -24.18% -8.24% The Container Store Group Inc. -1.13% -20.13% -30.8% -13.21% -7.7% 28.09%

For the past year TravelCenters of America LLC had bearish trend while The Container Store Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors The Container Store Group Inc. beats TravelCenters of America LLC.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates and franchises travel center, and standalone convenience store and restaurant locations in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. The company offers diesel fuel and gasoline, and diesel exhaust fluid; and operates full service restaurants and quick service restaurants (QSRs). It also operates truck repair and maintenance facilities that offer oil change, wheel alignment, tire repair, and diesel filter cleaning, as well as air conditioning, brakes, and electrical systems diagnostics and repair services. In addition, the company provides RoadSquad, a roadside truck service; RoadSquad Connect, a centralized call center; RoadSquad OnSite, a truck and trailer repair service at customer facilities; and Reserve-It!, a parking program, as well as operates travel and convenience stores that offer packaged food and snack items, beverages, non-prescription drug and beauty supplies, batteries, automobile accessories, tobacco products, and music and video products. Further, it offers information center, banking desk, Wi-Fi Internet access, laundry, private shower, exercise facility, and theater or big screen television room services to drivers. The company serves trucking fleets and drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 255 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brands; 233 convenience stores under the Minit Mart brand; approximately 200 full service restaurants under the Iron Skillet and Country Pride brands; approximately 430 QSRs under Arby's, Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, Pizza Hut, Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, Starbuck's Coffee, Subway, Taco Bell, O'Deli's Subs, Godfather's Pizza, and Hunt Brothers Pizza brands; and 52 standalone restaurants under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

The Container Store Group, Inc. engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, such as closets, kitchens, offices, and garages, as well as made-to-measure sliding doors. As of April 1 2017, it operated 86 stores. The company also offers its products directly to customers through its Website and call center, as well as sells to various retailers and distributors, and on a wholesale basis. The Container Store Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.