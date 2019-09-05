Comparing of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Both Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 125.77 N/A -2.44 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.60 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Translate Bio Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Translate Bio Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Liquidity

7.7 and 7.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. Its rival Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. Translate Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Translate Bio Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Translate Bio Inc. has a 109.37% upside potential and an average price target of $21.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Translate Bio Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.3% and 5.1%. Translate Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 31.15%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has 6.93% stronger performance while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.