Comparing of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

This is a contrast between Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 9 222.15 N/A -2.17 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Translate Bio Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Translate Bio Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1%

Liquidity

Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.5 while its Quick Ratio is 10.5. On the competitive side is, Moleculin Biotech Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Translate Bio Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$21 is Translate Bio Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 66.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Translate Bio Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 9.6%. Insiders held 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 23.73% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.