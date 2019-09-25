Comparing of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

We will be contrasting the differences between Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 128.78 N/A -2.44 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 10.99 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Translate Bio Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Translate Bio Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.7. The Current Ratio of rival 22nd Century Group Inc. is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Translate Bio Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Translate Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 104.48% and an $21 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares and 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend while 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats 22nd Century Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.