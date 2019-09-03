Comparing of TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) and Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) and Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) are two firms in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransDigm Group Incorporated 474 5.64 N/A 14.72 32.99 Raytheon Company 181 1.75 N/A 10.67 17.08

Demonstrates TransDigm Group Incorporated and Raytheon Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Raytheon Company has lower revenue and earnings than TransDigm Group Incorporated. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. TransDigm Group Incorporated’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Raytheon Company, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of TransDigm Group Incorporated and Raytheon Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransDigm Group Incorporated 0.00% -46.4% 6.1% Raytheon Company 0.00% 26.3% 9.8%

Risk & Volatility

TransDigm Group Incorporated is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Competitively, Raytheon Company is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

TransDigm Group Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Raytheon Company are 1.5 and 1.3 respectively. TransDigm Group Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Raytheon Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for TransDigm Group Incorporated and Raytheon Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransDigm Group Incorporated 1 2 5 2.63 Raytheon Company 0 4 1 2.20

$473.13 is TransDigm Group Incorporated’s average price target while its potential downside is -11.53%. Competitively the average price target of Raytheon Company is $204.2, which is potential 12.14% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Raytheon Company seems more appealing than TransDigm Group Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TransDigm Group Incorporated and Raytheon Company are owned by institutional investors at 23.38% and 77.4% respectively. 0.4% are TransDigm Group Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Raytheon Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransDigm Group Incorporated -1.86% 0.2% 1.64% 26.07% 32.65% 42.75% Raytheon Company -1.03% 6.58% 3.37% 6.32% -5.76% 18.87%

For the past year TransDigm Group Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Raytheon Company.

Summary

TransDigm Group Incorporated beats Raytheon Company on 10 of the 12 factors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The companyÂ’s Power & Control segment provides mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. This segment serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. Its Airframe segment offers engineered latching and locking devices, rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and elastomers, cockpit security components and systems, aircraft audio systems, lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces and related components, lighting and control technology, military personnel parachutes, and cargo delivery systems. This segment serves airframe manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The companyÂ’s Non-aviation segment provides seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications; mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls for space applications; and refueling systems for heavy equipment. It serves off-road vehicle and subsystem, child restraint system, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. The company also offers aerospace pneumatic and hydraulic components and subsystems for commercial transport, regional, business jet, and military applications; extruded plastic interior parts for use in the commercial aerospace industry; faucets and related products for use on commercial transports and regional jets; and unit load devices. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

Raytheon Company develops technologically integrated products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint. The IDS segment provides integrated air and missile defense; land and sea-based radar solutions; command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence solutions; and naval combat and ship electronic systems. The IIS segment offers a range of technical and professional services, such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, navigation, DoD space and weather, cybersecurity, analytics, training, logistics, mission support, engineering, and automation and sustainment solutions; and air traffic management systems. The MS segment develops and supports a range of weapon systems, including missiles, smart munitions, close-in weapon systems, projectiles, kinetic kill vehicles, directed energy effectors, and combat sensor solutions. The SAS segment provides electro-optical/infrared sensors, airborne radars for surveillance and fire control applications, lasers, precision guidance systems, signals intelligence systems, processors, electronic warfare systems, and communication and space-qualified systems for civil and military applications. The Forcepoint segment develops cyber security products comprising insider threat solutions, data loss prevention, firewall technology, cross domain transfer, and cloud and on premise Web and email security products. The company serves the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Armed Forces, the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Department of Homeland Security, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and other international customers. Raytheon Company was founded in 1922 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.